A residents’ association representing an area of London where an apartment block was engulfed in a deadly overnight blaze on Wednesday had repeatedly warned local authorities and landlords of poor fire safety standards.

As firefighters continued to battle the huge fire at Grenfell Tower, in west London, the Grenfell Action Group published blog posts dating back to 2013 that had flagged the sub-standard fire safety precautions to the local council, which owns the property.

The company in charge of property management on the council’s behalf was also notified, Efe news reported.

London Metropolitan Police said at least six persons were confirmed dead in the fire and warned that the death toll was expected to rise. Over 50 persons were hospitalised and efforts were ongoing at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Hundreds of emergency workers were at the scene.

“All our warnings fell on deaf ears and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time,” said the Grenfell Action Group on its blog site.

In a blog post titled “Playing with Fire” dated November 20, 2016, the group said it firmly believed “that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO (Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation).”

It continued: “It is our conviction that a serious fire in a tower block or similar high density residential property is the most likely reason that those who wield power at the KCTMO will be found out and brought to justice!”

Firefighters were called out to reports of a huge blaze at Grenfell Tower, near Ladbroke Grove underground station in west London, at around 1 a.m.

The flames spread quickly through the complex, gutting much of the interior and carbonising swathes of the external facade.