A key US Republican politician and his aide were shot by a gunman during a baseball match practice in Virginia State on Wednesday.

House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and his aide was hit in the chest by the gunman, Fox News reported.

Police tweeted they ‘believed’ the gunman was in custody. Senator Mike Lee told Fox News, however, that the gunman was dead.

He said a staffer used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise’s bleeding.

“Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, the Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7.30 a.m.

Scalise, 51, has represented Louisiana’s First Congressional District since 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee. He is married with two children.