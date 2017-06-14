A baby was caught safely by a member of the public after being dropped from the tenth floor of the London’s Grenfell Tower that caught fire on Wednesday morning, killing at least six people.

Samira Lamrani, an eye-witness, said she saw a woman gesturing to the crowd below that she was about to drop her baby from the tenth floor of the building. She was banging and screaming for help.

According to Reuters, a man managed to catch the baby.

At least 600 people were believed to have been inside 120 flats in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower when the fire began in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At least 30 injured people were taken to hospital.

Residents who escaped spoke of others trapped and screaming for help, with some holding children from windows and others jumping from upper floors, the daily reported.

Pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing the block and a plume of smoke visible across the capital, while others showed residents looking out of windows in the block.

More than 200 firefighters were called to the block on the Lancaster West Estate, in north Kensington, at about 1:15 AM.