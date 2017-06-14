Multiple people were shot at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, US media reported. San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said it is responding to the shooting which took place in the Potrero Hill neighbourhood.

The SFPD asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

“We are at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays,” San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter.

#SFPD PIO is responding out to the scene. Media staging area will be at 17th and Potrero Ave. pic.twitter.com/HabDSp32xi — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

“SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted,” it added.

According to reports, many people were seen being evacuated by the police out of the warehouse.

They were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)