A suicide bomber targeted a popular restaurant by explosive-laden vehicle in Somali’s capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, according to police reports.

According to preliminary information, gunfire shots were heard after the suicide bomber attacked the restaurant.

The attacker targeted the hotel with an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance of the restaurant.

Following the attack, a hostage situation is persisting inside the popular Pizza restaurant.

So far no organisation has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …)