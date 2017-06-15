The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members were left embarrassed after a blunder occurred during an event in Beijing held to announce the entry of India and Pakistan into the organisation.

During the SCO summit at Beijing headquarters, the organisers displayed the Red Fort of India with the Indian flag as Shalimar Gardens of Pakistan in the tableau of Pakistan.

Apparently, the organisers of the summit failed to cross-check the crucial facts and mistakenly showed the Indian monument with tricolour in the name of Pakistan.

Apart from the SCO members, the faux pas occurred in the presence of Indian ambassador Vijay Gokhale, Pakistan’s Masood Khalid and the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, who were also present at the event.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an Eurasian political, economic, and security organisation which consists of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The induction of India and Pakistan into the organisation was announced during the Astana Summit last week.