Amid regional tensions between Gulf states, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci will visit Qatar, a media report said on Wednesday.

“We do not accept the sanctions imposed on Qatar during Ramadan. We are ready to do our best to meet the needs of Qatar,” citing Anadolu Agency, Xinhua quoted Zeybekci as saying.

“The needs of our Qatari brothers have been fulfilled with a high level of performance so far,” he said.

According to the Economy Minister, the two sides will work together on a programme during the meeting.

Cavusoglu will hold a bilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

The visit comes after several Arab countries and governments cut diplomatic relations with Qatar last week, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

On Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said at a press conference that Ankara was sending food assistance to Qatar after neighbouring Gulf Arab states imposed sanctions on the country.