Law expert Neeru Chadha has been elected a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) and will be the first Indian woman to serve on the 21-member court. Chadha, who is a legal consultant to the Indian government, has experience of ITLOS from the other side of the bench.

On Wednesday, she won a nine-year term on the tribunal that adjudicates disputes arising over the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and agreements between countries that give it jurisdiction.

The tribunal was set up in 1996 and is based in Hamburg, Germany.

Chadha was the only candidate from the Asia Pacific Group to be elected in the first round of elections where the 168 countries that are parties to UNCLOS voted.

Judge P. Chandrasekhara Rao, the Indian currently on the tribunal, completes his second nine-year-term this year. He served as the President of the tribunal from 1999 to 2002.

Chadha was the first woman to be the chief legal adviser to the Indian government and her career includes stints as an additional secretary in the External Affairs Ministry and a counsellor at India’s UN Mission.

She successfully represented the country before the tribunal in the case brought by Italy demanding the release of two of its marines charged by India with killing two Indian fishermen.

She also represented India in a frivolous case brought in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by the Marshall Islands over what it said was New Delhi’s failure to end the nuclear race.