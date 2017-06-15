Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his alleged role in the financial irregularities ‘exposed’ in the Panama Papers last year.

The six-member probe panel headed by JIT chief Wajid Zia will be hearing the case against PM Sharif in the graft case alleging corruption and siphoning money through shell companies.

Sharif is slated to produce all the documents to prove the charges otherwise in a closed-door hearing to be conducted at Islamabad’s Judicial Academy.

The development comes after the Pakistan Supreme Court on April 20 ordered an investigation on PM Sharif and his sons over the alleged money laundering charges. The apex court wanted a JIT committee to launch a 60-day time-bound probe before the hearing begins in the court.

Reportedly, Panama Papers — a joint consortium of various media houses through International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) — allege that Nawaz Sharif and his sons used the money laundered to purchase four apartments in London’s posh Park Lane area.

The JIT panel after questioning Sharif’s sons last month issued summon to him on Saturday after his return from an official visit to Kazakhstan. PM Sharif was in Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM Nawaz Sharif is the first sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan to be deposed by a JIT panel in a graft case.

Meanwhile, Sharif maintained that he was innocent and is not involved in any of the illegal charges leveled against him.

As per the reports published by Panama papers, Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering case in the 1990s.