The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) on Thursday said that it has lost contact with one of its fighter jets, the media reported.

In a statement, the RMAF said that the plane had taken off from the Kuantan Air Force base at 11 a.m., and lost contact half an hour later, reports The Star daily.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The Hawk 108 is an export version of the Hawk 100, a two-seat advanced weapons trainer with additional avionics, optional forward-looking infrared, a redesigned wing and hands-on throttle-and-stick.

The aircraft is fitted with a Sky Guardian Radar warning receiver and wingtip air-to-air missile rails.

First Published | 15 June 2017 12:43 PM
