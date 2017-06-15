Amid a widening rivalry between the Taliban and the Islamic State in Afghanistan, the Taliban said it had captured five IS militants in the northern province of Jawzjan, police said on Thursday.

“A five-member delegation of IS group under Sayed Jalal was visiting Darzab district to organize its fighters when the Taliban militants on the way back captured them,” Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

Neither the Taliban nor the IS commented on the report.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State fighters have been trying in Darzab district and adjoining areas to expand their influence.