The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) re-elected India on Thursday to another three-year term on the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) with the backing of the Asian and Pacific group of nations.

India received 183 of the 188 votes to serve again on the 36-member UN body that guides sustainable development policies and coordinates the activities of several UN units and organisations working development and social and economic issues.

India’s electoral victory came a day after another a day earlier when Neeru Chadha was elected a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in a measure of its influence at the UN.

Pakistan received just a single vote for the ECOSOC.

Japan received 185 votes, the highest number of votes for the three seats from the Asia-Pacific region, and the Philippines, 182.

India will retake its seat in January when its current term ends.