India and Pakistan have been asked by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give their respective position in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who faces execution in Pakistan for allegedly spying for India.

Disclosing this, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay told media that when representatives of both the countries met ICJ President Ronny Abraham last week, India was told to give supporting documents, or memorials, by September 13 and Pakistan asked to give its counter by December 13.

The next hearing in the case would be decided by the ICJ President after the two countries submit their respective documents, he said.

The ICJ stayed the execution of death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced by a Pakistani military court on grounds of espionage.