US President Donald Trump has hired another lawyer in the wake of the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the media reported.

Washington D.C. based John Dowd will join Marc Kasowitz, Michael Bowe and Jay Sekulow in the investigation, a source familiar with the hiring told CNN on Friday.

Dowd previously led the investigation into former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose over gambling charges for Major League Baseball (MLB) and authored the report that led to the banning of Rose from the MLB.

Dowd also represented Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona during the Keating Five Senate ethics investigation in 1990.

McCain was one of five senators accused of corruption, but he was cleared of having acted improperly.

Dowd’s hiring comes after the President revealed earlier on Friday that he was under investigation for firing Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.

Trump called the investigation “witch hunt”.