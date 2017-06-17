Seven Moroccan nationals died in the massive fire that engulfed a residential building in west London, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said Morocco’s diplomatic missions in London are working closely with the British authorities to identify the victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, King Mohammed VI of Morocco gave instructions to the Moroccan embassy and general consulate in London to closely follow the Moroccan victims and provide them necessary help.

The fire broke out at the 24-storey block Grenfell Tower in North Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 30 people.