At least 58 people are now missing and presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower disaster, police said on Saturday.

The latest figure included the 30 already confirmed to have died in the devastating fire in a west London tower block on Wednesday, BBC reported.

Commander Stuart Cundy said that number “may increase” and that a “significant” recovery operation is likely to take weeks.

“As soon as we can, we will locate and recover loved ones,” he added.

After the tragic incident, British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised victims of the London fire that left at least 30 dead that a five-million-pound ($6.5 million) support package would be created, the media reported. It is also expected that she will be meeting the victims soon.

“The package of support I’m announcing today is to give the victims the immediate support they need to care for themselves and for loved ones,” May said, according to the Downing Street statement on Friday.