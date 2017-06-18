While at least 58 are now missing and presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower disaster, British Prime Minister Theresa May admitted that support for families in the “initial hours” was “not good enough”.

“But, frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough,” May said in a statement on Saturday after meeting victims of the tragedy in her official residence at Downing Street.

“I have heard the concerns and I have ordered immediate action across the board to help victims’ relatives and the survivors,” Xinhua quoted her as saying.

A total of 58 people who were in the Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire were missing and presumed to be dead, London police said.

This included the 30 already confirmed dead, according to Commander Stuart Cundy.

“This number 58 may change. I really hope it won’t, but it may increase,” he said.

In a report, BBC said the number could be around 70 people in total.

The Grenfell Tower in west London, built in the 1970s and renovated several times, contains 120 homes. It is feared many are trapped inside the blazing building as the fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday.