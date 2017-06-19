Suspected as a ‘terror attack’, a van on early hours on Monday rammed into crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque leaving 1 dead and several injured.

Responding to the emergency call, police has cordoned the area and sealed the entry and exit points near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road. The police have also arrested the suspect who as per the eyewitness at the crime scene described the man ‘intoxicated’ under ‘motive to kill’.

“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested,” police said in a statement.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said a van ‘intentionally’ ran over worshippers. Many of the victims are believed to have just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast.

The London Ambulance Service was responding to the incident.

Reportedly there were three people in the van as the attack apparently happened when a score of people were coming out of the Finsbury Park Mosque after offering prayers.

A Para-medic team was rushed to the site of ‘attack’ and all the injured people have been rushed to a nearby facility for medical assistance.

Called at 12:15 AM (GMT) to reports of a road traffic collision at Seven Sisters Road, London Ambulance Service deputy director of operations Kevin Bate in a statement said, “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene.

“An advance trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car,” he added.

Asserting that all the pre requisites were being taken care of, Kevin Bate assured to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the need are treated first and taken to hospital.