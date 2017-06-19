The largest ever yoga event in the Netherlands was held here with the participation of nearly 1,000 people on Sunday to mark the Third International Day of Yoga.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy with the support of The Hague City Council in the Atrium of the City Hall, an iconic building, often referred to as the Ice Palace.

Welcoming the gathering, Venu Rajamony, India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, described yoga as India’s gift to mankind.

He also told the gathering about the upcoming visit to the Netherlands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took the initiative to celebrate the International Day of Yoga three years ago.

The event’s chief guest, Rabin Baldewsingh, Deputy Mayor of The Hague, spoke of the vibrant connection between India and the Netherlands. He sought the Ambassador’s leadership in linking the Indian and the Surinami-Hindustani communities in the Netherlands.

Participants in the group yoga session included cricketer Suresh Raina, Joris Geeven from the Netherlands Foreign Ministry, Miss India Holland 2017 Preety Dhillon, Dutch nationals and members of the Suriname-Hindustani as well as Indian communities.

The event was organised in association with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, India Tourism Amsterdam, Art of Living Foundation, ISHA Foundation and Jet Airways.

The event was led by Amit Khanna, a yoga expert at The Gandhi Centre in The Hague, which is the cultural wing of the Indian Embassy, Shikha Khanna, a yoga expert from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, Madeleine Gaastra from the Art of Living and Farooq Abdul Khader, a local yoga teacher.