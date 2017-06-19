South Korea’s new Foreign Minister has said that North Korea should be denuclearised by both sanctions and dialogue while any of its provocations should be dealt with sternly.

Kang Kyung-wha, the country’s first female Foreign Minister, made the comments on Monday in her inaugural address here, reports Xinhua news agency.

South Korea should actively address North Korea’s nuclear and missile issues that have become increasingly urgent and advancing as they are posing threats on security.

At the same time, Kang stressed that South Korea should seek to wisely resolve current issues with China to develop the bilateral relations.

As regards to ties with Japan, Kang said her country should seek a future-oriented, mature cooperative partnership while encouraging its neighbour to squarely face the history.

Kang vowed to increase communications with people in establishing diplomatic policies and to make the policies known to people more exactly.