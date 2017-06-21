A- A A+

Uber founder Travis Kalanick on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Kalanick was already on leave of absence following the death of his mother.

According to reports, this move by Kalanick has come after Uber investors demanded his immediate resignation on Tuesday.

However, considering the majority of voting shares that Kalanick control, it is expected that he will still remain on Uber’s board of directors.

Travis Kalanick, who had founded the company in 2009, entered the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans at position 190, with an estimated net worth of US$6.3 billion in 2014. 

First Published | 21 June 2017 11:45 AM
Read News On:

Cab Servies

Car Service

Travis Kalanick Resigns

Uber CEO Resigns

Uber Founder

Uber Inda

Venture capital

Web Title: Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

(Latest News in English from Newsx)