Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday appointed 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince of the nation cementing him to take charge of the throne in the line of royal succession.

The surprising move means that King Salman has stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef who was earlier slated to the next in line to take the throne.

The move also takes the portfolio of the interior minister which was overseen by Nayef in the past.

On the other hand, newly anointed crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is already in the post of defense minister along with the crucial task of handling country’s economy as the head of the economic council.

The royal decree issued on Wednesday stated that “a majority” of senior royal members from the so-called allegiance council supported the recasting of the line of succession, says AP quoting Saudi Arabia’s state TV.

Reportedly at least 31 out of 34 of the council’s members voted in favor of appointing Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

The newly crowned prince has been a vocal advocate against Iran. Notably, during a televised remarks May this year, Mohammed bin Salman said it is Iran’s goal “to control the Islamic world” and to spread its Shiite doctrine.

The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been fought with regular proxy wars mostly due to the deepened Sunni-Shiite enmity on both sides.