Yet another incident of racial discrimination, a video of a Canadian woman demanding and verbally harassing clinic staff to see a ‘white doctor’ who doesn’t have ‘brown teeth’ has gone viral. This incident brings to the light continued safety concerns of immigrants in foreign countries.

The four minute video that went viral was captured in a waiting room at the Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic by a patient who himself is an immigrant.

The Canadian women who demanded a white doctor launched into a racist rant and claimed that the previous doctor could not understand her and did not properly treat her son, who was suffering from chest pains, adding, “He was not speaking English. His teeth were brown. I do not need his help.”

The unidentified Canadian women verbally harassed the clinic staff and said, “You’re telling me there’s not one white doctor in this whole entire building?” The clinic staff told her that she would have to wait a few hours if she wanted to see a white paediatrician.

On hearing this, the women continued quarrelling with the staff and said, “There’s nobody that’s Canadian? Nobody that was born here? Nobody who speaks English or has Brown teeth”.

“Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself. My kid is part not-white, so can we get somebody to see him that at least speaks English?” the Canadian women was captured saying.

In the video that went viral, staff of the clinic can be seen politely trying to calm down the ranting women. But after some time, even the staff couldn’t take it and asked the lady to go to another facility if she didn’t like the colour of the doctors in this hospital.

Witnesses in the video can be seen confronting the woman and accusing her of setting a poor example for her son.