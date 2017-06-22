The Australian Defence Forces (ADF) on Thursday said that it would resume airstrikes in Syria after it announced a temporary halt of all air operations in the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, the ADF said it was suspending operations after Russia warned members of the US-led coalition that any aircraft found west of the Euphrates River would be considered a ‘target’ after an American F/A-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian SU-22 on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ADF said the ‘suspension has been lifted’, indicating that the decision to halt operations was only a temporary one.

“Following the Russian Ministry of Defence’s announcement that it would cease deconfliction efforts with coalition aircraft operating in Syria, Australia implemented a temporary operational pause for air strike operations in Syria,” the ADF said in a statement.

“This was a precautionary measure to allow the coalition to assess the operational risk and the suspension has since been lifted.”