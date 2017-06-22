Pakistani authorities have decided to tighten the visa regime for Chinese citizens visiting the country on business or work-related visas.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday said Chinese nationals seeking business visas would have to present an invitation from a recognised body at any of Pakistan’s missions in China, Dawn news reported on Thursday.

The ministry has also decided to discourage long-term visa extension for Chinese citizens.

The new policy has been introduced not only to plug loopholes but also to ensure maximum security to Chinese citizens visiting Pakistan on various visa categories. Under the new regime, security clearance for business and work visas will be reviewed.

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired on Wednesday by Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, aims to ensure transparency in the visa process and to prevent misuse of the visa-friendly regime between the two countries.

Khan also directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to expedite the consolidation of data of Chinese nationals present in Pakistan.