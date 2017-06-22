At least 24 people have been reportedly killed and nearly 60 others wounded after suicide car bomb blast rocked Afghanistan’s Lashkargah on Thursday.

According to reports, the attack took place outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand.

Several civilians and security personnel were waiting to enter the building to receive their wages when the attack happened.

So far no terror organisation has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

(This is a developing story, further details to follow …)