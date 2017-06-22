During his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss issues ranging from terrorism and regional security to economic cooperation with US President Donald Trump, it was announced on Thursday.

Modi would meet Trump on June 26 afternoon during which the focus would be on “further pushing and developing economic and commercial cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries”,

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters.

Baglay added that regional security and terrorism would also be on the agenda.

“Our concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Pakistan are well known. Terrorism that emanates from there has affected not only India but also many other countries.

“We do talk to all countries, our friends and partners on how to counter cross-border terrorism and international terrorism,” Baglay said.

“So it is logical to assume that the issues of global and regional security, and terrorism would figue in the discussions among the two leaders.”

He added that all matters of bilateral interest would be on the table.

“When the two leaders meet, it is not our practice to constrain the agenda. The leaders have the entire gamut of relationship for them to talk. We can’t say which matters would be taken up and which won’t be,” he added.