Teenage boys of a school in Devon, England staged a protest against ‘no shorts’ policy of their school. With temperature soaring past 30o C, it has become excruciatingly uncomfortable for teenage boys to dress up in trousers, while female teachers and girls are allowed to wear skirts.

With temperature rising past 34oC, some teenage boys asked their teachers if they could ditch long trousers for shorts. Since shorts are against school policy they were not given the permission.

The boys protested that girls were allowed to wear skirts, so the teachers sarcastically said that if they want, they are free to wear skirts.

Some boys took the bold step and wore skirts to school on Wednesday. This step encouraged further more in the school and when Isca Academy routinely opened on Thursday, more than 30 teenage boys turned up for school wearing patterned skirts showing off their bare legs.

The boys were very excited with this prospect of have fresh breeze hit their legs and getting much needed reprieve from heat. Some of the boys took skirts from their girlfriends, some from their sisters, and some even shaved their legs to avoid criticism from fashion police.

Ironically the temperature dropped, but the boys are glad and they feel comfortable wearing skirts. They are also enjoying the freedom that skirts give them, so they might continue wearing skirts for a long time.