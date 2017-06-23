China is willing to coordinate with the US on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue in order to diffuse tension and push for resolution of the matter, Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi has said.

Yang made the remark during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington looked forward to enhancing cooperation with Beijing on the issue to realise a denuclearised Korean Peninsula, Trump said.

At the meeting, Yang extended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sincere wishes to Trump and noted that the two nations have made new and important progress on bilateral ties following Xi’s Florida meeting with Trump in April.

China was willing to work with the US to stick to the overall direction of cooperation, maintain high-level interactions, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation and properly manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, in a bid to further bilateral ties, Yang said.