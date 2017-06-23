At least 8 people were killed and 16 injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city on Friday, police said. The blast occurred near Balochistan province’s Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office on Gulistan Road where important government offices are located, reports Dawn news.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed the toll which includes four policemen. He said the nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

“CCTV footage of the site will be used to determine the cause and nature of the blast,” he said.

The injured were moved to Quetta’s Civil Hospital, the police said. The rescue operation in the area has been completed, Dawn news reported.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.