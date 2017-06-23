A- A A+

At least 8 people were killed and 16 injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city on Friday, police said. The blast occurred near Balochistan province’s Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office on Gulistan Road where important government offices are located, reports Dawn news.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed the toll which includes four policemen. He said the nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

“CCTV footage of the site will be used to determine the cause and nature of the blast,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to tighten visa regime for Chinese citizens

The injured were moved to Quetta’s Civil Hospital, the police said. The rescue operation in the area has been completed, Dawn news reported.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

First Published | 23 June 2017 10:54 AM
Read News On:

Balochistan Police Chief

Pakistan Police

Quetta Police

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Pakistan: 8 killed, 16 injured in Quetta blast

(Latest News in English from Newsx)