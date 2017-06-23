A Canadian sniper may have shattered a world record when he killed an Islamic State militant from a gunshot he took from more than 3 km from a high rise building in Iraq. This shot broke the previous record, which stands at 2,475 metres, by more than 1000 metres.

The weapon used by the Canadian soldier was McMillan TAC-50 and reportedly, it took 10 seconds for the bullet to reach the target from point of release.

As per the sources, taking a shot from such range requires an incredible amount of skill as there are many factors — gravitational pull on the bullet, wind around the place, curvature of Earth — to take into account before executing such inch perfect shot.

The previous record was held by Craig Harrison, a soldier of British Army, who executed a militant in Afghanistan in 2009 by taking a shot from 2,475 metres.

The sniper is a part of Canadian Special Operations Command which is assisting the local forces in containing the militant insurgencies in the war torn region.