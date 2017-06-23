Eighteen persons were killed and 70 others injured as twin blasts rocked a market on Friday in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency, Geo News reported.

The first explosion took place as people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid in the Turi Bazaar area of Parachinar.

The second explosion occurred as people rushed to rescue and assist those wounded in the first explosion.

The local administration confirmed that 15 people were killed and as many as 70 injured in the explosions.

“Till now at least 15 people have been confirmed killed in the attack as it is a very busy area,” said Shahid Turi, a local lawmaker from the area.

Officials said emergency had been imposed in all hospitals across Parachinar, the capital of Kurram agency.

Rescue services reached the spot of the explosions and started shifting the wounded to hospitals. Two Army helicopters were dispatched from Peshawar to evacuate the injured.