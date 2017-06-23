A- A A+

Ten people were killed, including women and children, and 13 injured on Friday in an attack carried out by Islamic State’s suicide bombers west of Iraq, a police official said.

About 12 to 15 suicide bombers carried out an attack in the village of al-Baghdadi about 140 km west of Ramadi, the capital of al-Anbar province, killing eight civilians and two soldiers, Efe news reported.

More than 13 people were wounded and were transferred by Iraqi forces to a military base near the village. Some of the suicides bombers blew themselves up in two houses and the rest were killed by Iraqi security forces, a police official said.

A few hours after the attack, the IS claimed responsibility through a Telegram message and claimed that four of its members, who wore explosives belts, attacked al-Bagdadi village.

The IS militants also claimed that they killed 40 soldiers and that dozens were injured, including the Governor of al-Bagdadi. After the attack, the police imposed a curfew in the village.

