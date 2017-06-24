A- A A+

In a tragic accident, more than 100 people are feared to have been buried in a massive landslide in Sichuan province in south-western China on Saturday, reports state media.

The landslide that occurred early morning around 6 AM (local time) in the Maoxian County of China’s Sichuan Province has destroyed at least 40 homes in the region.

The rescue operations have been initiated with the injured people being rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump signs Veterans Administration reform bill

Pictures posted by state media service China News shows medical team and bulldozers trying to clear the area after heavy rainfall triggered the landslide in the area.

 

 

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

First Published | 24 June 2017 8:12 AM
Read News On:

landslide in Sichuan

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Over 100 feared buried after landslide in China, rescue underway

(Latest News in English from Newsx)