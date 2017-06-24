In a tragic accident, more than 100 people are feared to have been buried in a massive landslide in Sichuan province in south-western China on Saturday, reports state media.

The landslide that occurred early morning around 6 AM (local time) in the Maoxian County of China’s Sichuan Province has destroyed at least 40 homes in the region.

The rescue operations have been initiated with the injured people being rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Pictures posted by state media service China News shows medical team and bulldozers trying to clear the area after heavy rainfall triggered the landslide in the area.

#Latest: Search and rescue ongoing for over 100 people buried after rain-triggered landslide in Maoxian County, SW China’s Sichuan Province pic.twitter.com/wc3uy9QGcT — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) June 24, 2017

This is a developing story, more details awaited.