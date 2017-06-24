UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice. “The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” said a statement released by his spokesperson on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, twin bombings ripped through a market place in Parachinar, the capital city of Pakistan’s northwest tribal region of Kurram, killing at least 25 people and injuring over 100 others.

Also, on Friday, an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a check post near a police chief’s office in Pakistan’s Quetta city, reportedly killing at least 12 people and wounding over a dozen others.

“He (the UN chief) expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and its efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement added.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.