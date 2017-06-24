A- A A+

At least four persons were killed and dozen others injured in a rebel-fired rocket attack on a crowded street in Syria’s Aleppo, a media report said.

The rocket slammed into the al-Furqan street on Friday as hundreds of people were preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr feast, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mostly women and children were injured in the attack. Some of them are in critical conditions.

ALSO READ: Arab states’ demand to shut Al Jazeera evokes condemnation

Syria’s national TV confirmed the incident, which has become rare since the army took control over the former rebel-held part east of Aleppo in December.

First Published | 24 June 2017 9:10 AM
Read News On:

al-Furqan

Eid al-Fitr

rebel attack

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Syria: Atleast 4 killed in rebel attack in Aleppo

(Latest News in English from Newsx)