The US state of Arizona has declared a state of emergency due to escalating wildfires.

Governor Doug Ducey on Friday authorised $200,000 of emergency funds and requested the State Emergency Council to provide additional resources to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, reports Xinhua news agency.

The state of emergency would last until additional funds were made available when the next fiscal year begins on July 1, according to Ducey.

The state is experiencing an unusually active fire season with high temperatures and winds.

Arizona has seen more than 12 large wildfires since April.

“We thank the many brave men and women who have stepped up and responded to wildfires around Arizona,” Ducey told the local media. “I’m issuing today’s (Friday) declaration to make sure they have every resource needed to do their jobs and protect our communities.”