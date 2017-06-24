At least 16 people were killed on Saturday when a truck carrying labourers veered off the road in Bangladesh’s Rangpur district, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m., on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway, bdnews24 quoted a senior police official as saying.

The travellers all hailed from Kaliganj in Lalmonirhat, but they were not identified.

The labourers had hired a cement-carrying truck for their journey home from Dhaka to Rangpur, the official told bdnews24.com.

Eleven people were killed on the spot while five others died on the way to the hospital.

An initial report states that all of the passengers worked at a garments factory in Dhaka.