West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s project ‘Kanyashree’ has been awarded the highest award for public service by the United Nations in a ceremony held at Hague in Netherlands on Friday.

Dubbed to have worked extensively for the empowerment of girl child through education, the project was launched in 2011 soon after Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state of West Bengal.

The project has so far helped more than 40 lakh female students in the state.

Speaking on the eve of the felicitation ceremony, Bengal CM while adressing Indian diaspora in Netherlands applead to bring software industries to the state.

Citing the immersive growth and abundance of opportunities, CM Banerjee said, “We have IT parks and land is also available. We will provide facilities within our capabilities. We have a lot of scope for the industry”.

Banerjee, who is accompanied by a high powered official and business delegation, is in the Netherlands to participate in the United Nations Public Service Forum as a speaker. “Our young generation is in the which is an important sector,” she added.

The CM also urged the Bengali NRI community to participate in the next year’s Bengal Business Summit, slated to take place in state capital Kolkata.

“In order to bring Bengali community as well as Indians living across the countries in the world with one platform, the state can think of a portal or website,” she said during the interactive session.

She also appealed to Dutch investors, along with Italian and German industrialists, to invest in the state.

Earlier, during the UN event, Mamata dedicated the award to the people of her state and the country.

‘Kanyashree’ was ranked the best among 552 such social sector schemes from across 62 countries that were nominated for the prestigious award. The award was presented at the World Public Service Forum by UN Assistant Secretary General at a ceremony in Hague in Netherlands.