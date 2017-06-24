At least eight civilians were killed in bombing by US-led international coalition forces against the Islamic State terror group in Syria’s al-Raqqa province, a UK-based war monitor reported on Saturday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the victims included two minors, reports Efe news.

According to data released by the NGO on Friday, at least 250 civilians had been killed in al-Raqqa by coalition bombings in the last month.

The SOHR added that over the same time period, a total of 472 civilians had been killed by the coalition in different parts of Syria.

The number of deaths in Syria due to coalition bombings since they started in September 23, 2014 has risen to 8,798.