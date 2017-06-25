Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to improve ties as tensions between the two nations were not conducive to their stability and development as well as regional cooperation.

Wang made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should send the international community a positive signal that the two sides are willing to restore mutual trust and cooperation through bilateral channels.

Wang also said that China supports the two sides in seeking to establish a crisis managing mechanism as quickly as possible so as to properly deal with contingencies and to form a trilateral meeting system among foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in order to enhance dialogue and cooperation in all areas.

In response, Aziz said that Pakistan is willing to intensify communication and improve relations with the Afghan side and to support the political reconciliation process.

The advisor said Pakistan has made political and diplomatic efforts on the issue and is willing to activate relevant dialogue mechanisms and channels.

On China-Pakistan ties, Wang said that Islamabad is Beijing’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and the relationship is a unique one.

He added that China is willing to improve strategic communication and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan in order to maintain the two countries’ common interests.

Wang also hailed Pakistan’s important contribution to the international counter terrorism cause as it is in the frontline of global fight against terror.