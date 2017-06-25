A- A A+

 

At least 100 people were burnt to death and 40 others suffered serious injuries after an oil tanker caught fire in Bahawalpur city of Pakistan on Sunday, reports state media.

The incident took place at Ahmedpur Sharqia in Bahawalpur located in Pakistan’s Punjab region in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As per local media reports, an oil tanker lost control and toppled in Ahmedpur Sharqia area and spilled fuel on the road.

Reportedly people in large number gathered at the accident site and were collecting oil from the tanker when the tanker got engulfed in fire resulting in mass causality.

A rescue team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Sharqia.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer told the press that the death toll may rise due to unavailability of a burn unit and adequate medical facilities in the hospitals.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

