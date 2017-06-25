Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is hoping his teammate Alexis Sanchez joins his club Bayern Munich adding the Arsenal forward is a “a spectacular player”.

“We’ll see if Alexis is coming. I do not know yet,” Vidal told Sport Bild on Saturday.

“I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And we would certainly improve with him,” Vidal said.

Bayern are German Bundesliga champions and Vidal said Bayern should wrap him up as early as possible.

“He is a player in the category that can make Bayern a better team,” he said.

“But it’s important to make decisions as quickly as possible, because the longer you wait the more expensive a player becomes,” he added.

Sanchez is out of contract at Arsenal next summer, and reports have linked him with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.