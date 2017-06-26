US President Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of colluding with the Democrats to defeat “crazy” Senator Bernie Sanders, who was the former Secretary of State’s rival for the party’s presidential nomination.

“Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

During last year’s election campaign, it came to light that officials with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had discussed various strategies to defeat Sanders and favour Clinton as the party’s presidential candidate.

In July 2016, WikiLeaks published more than 19,000 controversial e-mails stolen from the DNC, in which Democratic officials discussed assorted strategies to weaken Sanders’ candidacy.

The WikiLeaks revelations forced DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign and also created significant internal divisions among Democrats given that Sanders supporters felt deceived.

During the election, many Sanders backers wound up voting for Clinton, but others cast blank ballots or even voted for Trump, who — like Sanders — gave a voice to many discontented working class people.