Johan Gustafsson, the 42-year-old Swedish man kidnapped by Al Qaeda in Mali in 2011, has been released, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“It is with great pleasure that I can announce that Johan Gustafsson has been released and can return to Sweden,” Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“Johan’s situation has touched many of us, and extensive efforts have been made to secure his release,” she said.

“The government would like to highlight the excellent cooperation that has marked the work of the Foreign Ministry, the National Police’s operational department and other Swedish and foreign authorities — work that finally allows that Johan can come home,” Wallstrom said.

Gustafsson was seized by Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb along with two other men, one of whom was freed in a dawn raid in 2015.