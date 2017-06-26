A metro station in the Spanish capital was named after football club Atletico Madrid’s new stadium Wanda Metropolitano, on Monday.

Madrid Metro changed the name of the Estadio Olimpico (Olympic Stadium) to Estadio Metropolitano on Line seven, reports Efe.

The change of name was made in the early hours of Monday and during the next few days the name will be modified on all signs on the metro.

The change was announced in December in response to demands from Atletico fans.

The Wanda Metropolitano stadium is scheduled to be ready in September to host first team matches.