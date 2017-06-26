In a big development, the US Department of State on Monday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’, just hours before talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Syed Salahuddin has been charged under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

The 71-year-old Salahuddin is the head of Kashmir based militant separatist group ‘Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’.

In 2016, Salahuddin had vowed to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers and threatened to turn the Valley “into a graveyard for Indian forces.”

It is important to note that United States’ decision to declare Salahuddin as ‘global terrorist’ comes just ahead of PM Modi’s meet with US President over various ‘strategic issues’including trade and counter-terrorism