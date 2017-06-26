A- A A+

In a big development, the US Department of State on Monday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’, just hours before talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Syed Salahuddin has been charged under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

The 71-year-old Salahuddin is the head of Kashmir based militant separatist group ‘Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’.

ALSO READ: After Sabzar Ahmad Bhat’s killing, picture of Hizbul Mujahideen’s 27 ‘terror trainees’ surfaces

In 2016, Salahuddin had vowed to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers and threatened to turn the Valley “into a graveyard for Indian forces.”

It is important to note that United States’ decision to declare Salahuddin as ‘global terrorist’ comes just ahead of PM Modi’s meet with US President over various ‘strategic issues’including trade and counter-terrorism  

First Published | 26 June 2017 11:11 PM
Read News On:

Global terrorist

US Department of State

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Massive embarrassment for Pakistan: US designates Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as ‘global terrorist’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)