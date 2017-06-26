Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Monday addressed media ahead of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s meet.

The MEA was speaking in the wake of PM Modi’s meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Defence Secretary James Mattis. Baglay stated that both the meetings conveyed the warmth of the relationship between the two countries.

He said, “In Mr Tillerson’s meeting, he conveyed President Trump was eagerly looking forward to hosting PM Modi. Desire of both sides to strengthen India-US relationship in strategic and economic areas was mentioned by Mr Tillerson. PM Modi conveyed India’s desire to walk side by side.”

Gopal Baglay mentioned that in the meetings there were general discussions on situation in Asia-Pacific. He said, “PM Modi conveyed the fulcrum of India’s foreign policy which is to have good relations with neighbours. There was a discussion on counter-terrorism.”He even added, “Secretary Mattis began by referring to PM Modi’s op-ed in Wall Street Journal today. The situation in Afghanistan was discussed. Mr Mattis conveyed appreciation for India’s role. Both sides decided they will remain in touch, there is no need to cooperate. Our strategic partnership is multifaceted and multidimensional.”

When Baglay was asked to comment on the US Department branding Syed Salauddin as a global terrorist, MEA said that he would study the document before saying anything. Baglay however added, “In general, it does vindicate India’s long standing position that cross border terrorism has been behind disturbances created in Kashmir.”

Earlier today US Department of State designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’.

On Sunday, in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal, Modi said that defence was a mutually beneficial sphere of the Indo-US partnership.

“We are already working together to address the existing and emerging strategic and security challenges that affect both our nations — in Afghanistan, West Asia, the large maritime space of the Indo-Pacific, the new and unanticipated threats in cyberspace,” he said in the article.

(With inputs from IANS)