British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined a nine-point plan stating the rights of more than 3 million European Union (EU) citizens to remain in Britain after Brexit.

Telling MPs in a House of Commons debate that her post-Brexit proposals were a fair and serious offer, May said on Monday that under the plan no EU citizen in Britain lawfully will have to leave when the country finally ends its membership of the EU in about two years, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said any EU citizen in Britain with five years’ continual residence at a specified cut off point will be able to stay with settled status and be treated as if they are British citizens in regard to healthcare, education, benefits and pensions.

Those without five years’ residence arriving before the cut-off date will be able to stay until they have five years’ residence and can then apply for settled status.

May added that the cut-off date will be the subject of discussions, but will be no earlier than March 29 2017 and no later than March 29 2019, the date Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

The plan will also mean no families will be split up, with measures to allow dependents to apply for settled status, she said, adding that there will be no ‘cliff edge’ by introducing a two-year grace period to allow people to regularize their status.

The policy unveiled by May will mean all 3 million EU citizens resident in Britain will have to apply for a settled status identity card.