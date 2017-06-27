Brazilian President Michel Temer has been charged with accepting bribes by the country’s chief prosecutor, a media report said.

He was accused of receiving money from the boss of a giant meatpacking firm implicated in a corruption scandal. Temer denied any wrongdoing.

The charges were delivered to a Supreme Court judge who must now decide if the case could be sent to the lower house of Parliament, the BBC said.

The lower house would then vote on whether Temer could be tried.

Temer has vowed to prove his innocence. He has faced a slew of accusations since taking office in 2016 but these are the first formal charges against him.

The move followed the release of an audio recording in which Temer appeared to be discussing bribes in conversation with Joesley Batista, the chairman of the meatpacking company JBS.

Temer was expected to face further charges in the coming weeks, the BBC report added.

He was deeply unpopular in Brazil but his centre-right party has been able to govern as part of a coalition.

Opposition parties have been demanding snap elections and his impeachment, the BBC said.